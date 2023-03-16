Stacey Solomon shares wardrobe mishap after daughter’s music class

Stacey Solomon has shared a realistic insight into mum-life as she struggled with a wardrobe mishap earlier today while taking her daughter to music class.

Stacey shared an insight into her experience taking Rose to the toddler group where she had a great time, but revealed she didn’t think her outfit through when it comes to breastfeeding her newborn Belle.

Posting a photo of Belle at her music class looking adorable as she was dressed in a shower cap with bells around her ankles, Stacey revealed her tot had a brilliant time.

Credit: Instagram

The Tap to Tidy author wrote, “Just took Rose & Belle to a little toddler music class… she LOVED it”.

“I was late so I'm going to try and make it on time next week because bells, bubbles, shower caps & music is Rose’s vibe”.

“She didn't want to take her shower cap off all the bells! I might get her some ankle bells so I know where she is around the house”, Stacey joked.

It was after the class that the Loose Women panellist realised her wardrobe mistake. Stacey revealed that as she was getting ready this morning, she decided to wear a gorgeous green jumper dress- the only issue is, she explained, is that she can’t breastfeed in it.

Credit: Instagram

She shared a video of herself sitting in her car and explained, “I’m sat outside toddler dancing class naked from the boob down because you can’t breastfeed in a jumper dress”.

“I don’t know what I was thinking when I got ready this morning”, she giggled.

Stacey continued, “I just put it on and I thought, ‘You look really good’, and Belle won’t wait until we get home because she was already losing it when we got in the car”.

“So I thought I’m just going to have to feed her and hope none of the mums come over and look in because the top half, I look fine, I can wave from a distance”.

“But if they look down, all they’ll see is my hairy legs under the steering wheel”, she said through laughter.

The mum-of-five added, “Lucky Joe met us for music class so he’s outside on lookout duty”, followed by a laughing emoji.