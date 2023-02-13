Stacey Solomon shares sweet message after giving birth

Stacey Solomon has shared a heartfelt message for mums that have recently welcomed a new baby into their family.

The Tap to Tidy author announced that she had given birth to her fifth child over the weekend and has been sharing updates with her fans on social media about life as a mum-of-five.

Before heading to sleep last night, Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to share a beautiful black and white snap of her newborn fast asleep.

Solomon shared a feeding update as well as some advice for mums who may be at the same newborn stage that she is at.

The 33-year-old wrote, “The cluster feeds have come to an end and she's settled. I'm ready for the night feeds! Icy water and chocolate are getting me through”.

“To anyone else about to go to bed knowing they'll be up in 2 hours you've got this Mumma”.

She sweetly added, “You're doing incredible, keep going lots of love from me and this little pickle”.

Stacey revealed her baby girl had been born by posting a collection of family photo to her 5.5m Instagram followers.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

She captioned the post, “She’s Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world…”.

“And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe your here”.

Stacey continued, “Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family”.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Talking on her Instagram Stories yesterday, the Loose Women panellist thanked fans for their kind messages before sharing an adorable video of her three-year-old son Rex watching over his new baby sister.

She said, “Rex is in love… he loves to stare at her & touch her nose. Rose is obsessed too. I’ll go through all my videos and make some montages. I just can't describe this feeling. Our hearts are so so full”.

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash already share two children together – three-year-old son Rex and one-year-old daughter Rose. Stacey also has an additional two sons, 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton, from her previous relationships.