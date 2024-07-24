Stacey Solomon shares insight into wedding anniversary celebrations

Stacey Solomon has given fans an insight into her wedding anniversary plans!

Today (July 24), the Sort Your Life Out presenter is celebrating her second wedding anniversary with her husband, TV star Joe Swash.

In honour of the special occasion, Stacey has confirmed that she has planned a heartwarming evening ahead for Joe, as well as the couple’s parents.

Earlier today, Stacey took to her Instagram stories to post a stunning snap of the pair's outdoor dining table, in the garden of their home at Pickle Cottage.

“Anniversary dinner pending…” the 34-year-old teased in a caption alongside the image.

“It’s our two year wedding anniversary today, I can’t believe it’s been two years already,” Stacey went on to gush, before detailing her exact dinner plans.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“I’m going to make a table outside for us & our parents where we had our top table when we got married. We did this last year and it was so lovely so it’s become a tradition,” she concluded sweetly.

For their first wedding anniversary last July, Stacey delighted fans when she revealed a glimpse into the couple’s official wedding video.

In an instagram video, Stacey showcased herself and Joe watching the ceremony recording on a projector in their garden. The sweet video also featured the moment that Joe recited his wedding vows to her.

“Stacey, you are the love of my life. You’re my soulmate. I promise to love you, to protect you, to look after you and our family. I’ll never let you down, I’ll always have your back – even when you’re wrong,” Joe joked in the wedding video, to the response of chuckles from their guests.

“I adore you. I did from the very moment I met you seven years ago in Australia – and here we are now, with our kids, and our family and our loved ones. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have you, and I hope that you feel the same about me. I love you so much, Stacey,” he concluded.