Stacey Solomon shares her Jewish heritage on first day on Hanukkah

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon has decided to open up about her Jewish heritage on Instagram today, as she prepares to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with her boys.

The Loose Women presenter took to her Instagram Stories, as she often does, to update her followers about how her day has been going. While laying on the couch with her one-year-old son Rex dozing on her lap, Stacey says, “I really need to get up and get motivated, because it’s nearly time to go and pick the boys up from school — and it’s the first night of Hanukkah tonight and I’ve done nothing.”

Stacey then goes on to explain, “My mum’s family are Christian (my grandad was a vicar) and my dad’s family are Jewish so we were raised learning about both!”

“My Mum converted to Judaism to marry my dad and I love my Jewish heritage. We celebrate ‘Chanukah’ along with all of the other festivals but the boys love ‘Chanukah’ the most because there’s presents,” she adds.

The 31-year-old then shows us how to make a scented Star of David using cinnamon sticks and foliage, explaining that she’s going to be wrapping each of her sons, Zachary (12), Leighton (8) and Rex, a little present for the first night of Hanukkah.

“We will light a candle every day for eight days and the boys get a small gift on each night. I got them something they can sit and make after dinner,” Stacey explains before showing her lovely homemade Star of David hanging up in her kitchen, with a silver menorah sitting in front of it, and the words “Happy Chanukah to you and yours,” written underneath.