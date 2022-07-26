Stacey Solomon shares first look into wedding decor & setting

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Essex Home, Pickle Cottage.

After announcing that she was taking a short social media break to ‘soak in’ her wedding, Stacey has shared a glimpse into the transformation that her home went through to make sure it was ready for her big day.

Posting a video, set to Amber Leigh Irish’s acoustic version of Can’t Help Falling in Love, to her 5.3M Instagram followers, the 32-year-old wrote, “The calm before our forever”, alongside the behind-the-scenes clip.

The video shows a big wooden gazebo with a thatched roof in Stacey and Joe’s garden transforming from being undecorated to the perfect setting for the party after their fairytale wedding.

The gazebo is filled with long wooden tables and white chairs. Fairy lights and flowers hang beautifully from the ceiling.

The clip then shows the incredible area of their garden where the ceremony took place. The long aisle had beams decorated with white flowers to create a romantic walkway, with white chairs for guests to watch the ceremony on either side.

Celeb friends of the mum-of-four rushed to the comments to share how beautiful they thought Staecy’s garden looks and to congratulate the happy couple for tying the knot.

Solomon’s best friend Sophie Hinch wrote, “goosebumps all over again. Love you all so much xxx”.

“So beautiful Stacey. Congratulations to you and Joe”, penned Loose Women host Denise Welch. Presenter Anna Williamson added, “Stunning, congratulations to you and joe”.

After the MailOnline announced that the pair got hitched, Denise Welch and the other Loose Women hosts confirmed the news on yesterday’s programme with Kaye Adams saying, “We have to start off by saying a huge congratulations to Stacey and Joe. Finally, finally they tied the knot yesterday at their home in Essex”.