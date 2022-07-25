Stacey Solomon & Joe Swash tie the knot with ceremony at Essex home

Huge congratulations are in order for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash as they have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Essex, Pickle Cottage.

MailOnline first announced the exciting news earlier today, saying that the pair ‘exchanged vows on Sunday and partied the night away with close family and friends'.

Stacey’s Loose Women co-stars congratulated her on the show earlier this morning with Kaye Adams exclaiming, “We have to start off by saying a huge congratulations to Stacey and Joe. Finally, finally they tied the knot yesterday at their home in Essex”.

She continued, “I hope the pair of you had the most wonderful day. I can’t imagine that the day after your wedding you’re gonna be sitting watching us”. Coleen Nolan jumped in to say, “Can’t wait to see the photos”.

The 32-year-old has been keeping her Instagram followers updated with her wedding preparations, from getting her back garden ready, to having a complete hair transformation. She also explained how the ceremony at her home would work.

"To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a 'civil ceremony' licence. One of the requirements for this licence is that the premises must be made 'readily available' for ceremonies".

Credit: Instagram

"As this is our private family home and we need it to remain that way, we couldnt go for that option. So we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends & family and have a cermeony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after".

Before the big event, Stacey announced that she would be taking some time off social media to 'soak in' her wedding day. On her Instagram stories she wrote, "One of the pieces of advise all of you told me was to soak it all in and enjoy every second because its over in a flash. So I'm gong to say goodbye to my phone for a few days and make sure I take in every moment".

Stacey and Joe first met in 2010. The former EastEnders star popped the big question to Stacey on Christmas Eve 2020.