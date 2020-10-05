Stacey Solomon shares fab photos from relaxing birthday getaway

2020 is the year of the staycation, that much is certain. Instead of jetting off for exotic weekend breaks, we’ve found ourselves exploring our own countries and discovering new hidden gems closer to home.

Loose Women presenter, Stacey Solomon is no different, as she took her family on a relaxing weekend getaway to the countryside for her birthday, and shared it all with us on social media.

Husband, Joe Swash surprised Stacey and their boys by booking a stay in a unique tiny-home in the English countryside, which resembled a whimsical hobbit-hole you might find in one of the Lord of the Rings films.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Over the weekend Stacey and her family were occupied by majestic forest walks, visiting beautiful waterfalls, dips into the hot tub and cosying up to a real campfire — the autumnal dream!

The mum-of-three seemed to have the most perfect birthday on Sunday. Starting off with a chilled morning, cuddled up in bed with her boys, followed by a big birthday fry-up breakfast. The 31-year-old was then treated to a foot massage while Joe took the kids out.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Present time was next on the agenda, after the whole family sang Happy Birthday to Stacey, showing off their hilarious unicorn cake, which was surrounded by tea-lights, as Stacey wondered, “I think Joe may have forgotten birthday candles.”

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Stacey then went on to give us all a big birthday haul, showing us what she got. A firm bath fan, Stacey was given an array of bath milks, bombs and flower petals for the ultimate soaking experience, followed by some scented tea lights and of course her favourite Daim chocolate bars. Stacey was also given some new mop slippers, matching trainers with her youngest son, Rex, and lastly she received a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Next up on the list of birthday activities, was a family birthday walk, with the most breathtaking views. Stacey posted a family photo of the whole gang out on their walk, with a moving caption to go along with it.

“All I could ever wish for on my Birthday,” Stacey wrote before gushing, “On top of the world with my world… Joe Joe how did you even find this place? I love you to the moon and back.”

“What a special, special day. Thank you. I would honestly be anywhere with them and my family. Just ANYWHERE. But I couldn’t think of a more perfect place to be than right here,” Stacey lovingly wrote.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

That evening the family snuggled up outside by the fire, “warming our toes and hunting for marshmallows,” before tucking into some birthday cake and playing a round of cards.

Sounds like absolute bliss.