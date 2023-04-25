Stacey Solomon shares exciting update on plans for first tattoo

Stacey Solomon has begun preparations for her first-ever tattoo.

The 33-year-old revealed earlier this month that she was considering getting a tattoo dedicated to her children but was unsure if she should go through with it.

Now, Stacey has shared an exciting update with her 5.6M Instagram followers by posting a video of herself in a tattoo parlour.

The Loose Women panellist revealed she hasn’t had the tattoo done yet, but was having stencils applied to check the sizing and positioning of her ink.

In the video, Stacey’s oldest son’s name, Zachary, can be seen being placed on the back of her shoulder by her tattoo artist brother.

The mum-of-five explained, “So my brother is a tattooist & he kept the shop open late tonight so we can have a little stencil session”.

“I can’t believe I’m actually doing it. So excited. Just a little play around tonight while the kids are in bed then we can go for it when I’m back from Paris”, she added.

Her original plan was to get all of her children’s names inked on her in Hebrew, but Stacey admitted she wondered if it was just going through a midlife crisis or had heightened hormones.

Credit: Instagram

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, Stacey asked her fans, “Am I having a midlife crisis or is it my hormones? Is it weird to get a tattoo in your 30s? I think I really want one, I've never had one before”.

“Have any of you got tattoos, like, later on in life? Not that I'm later on in life, but you know what I mean”.

Solomon continued, “Like, most people get them when they're really young. Have any of you got them in your 30s-plus and been really happy about it? Will I regret it? Is it my hormones?”.

Now that Stacey has decided to go ahead with her tattoo, we can’t wait to see what it turns out like once she gets it done!