Stacey Solomon shares powerful message on body confidence

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon is keeping it real with her recent Instagram post, in which she shared a few words about body confidence and self-love.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, the mum-of-four shared a lovely video of herself and her eight-month-old daughter Rose, dressed for the pool and absolutely loving the glorious sunshine.

On the rare occasions in which we experience a mini heatwave, oftentimes we find ourselves digging into our summer wardrobe with somewhat reluctance. We pull out a cute pair of denim shorts and wonder if we have the legs to pull them off. We route through our stash of swimwear for a trip to the beach, only to throw on a beach cover-up all day.

However, Stacey has reminded us that there really is no such thing as a ‘summer body’ as she poses in one of her new bikinis from her In The Style range.

Alongside an adorable video of Stacey bouncing little Rose up and down by the pool, Stacey wrote, “Dear Rose, I hope you grow up and love who you are. I hope that love is never determined by your appearance. To the moon and back darling.”

“It’s going to be 34 degrees in some places tomorrow. Where Whatever Makes You Feel Comfortable. You’re beautiful Never let anyone make you believe otherwise,” Stacey added.

Soon enough friends and fans alike flocked to the comment section to thank Stacey for her powerful words, as one follower wrote, “Love this caption! Such an important message. You're gorgeous and so is beautiful Rose.”

“Can't wait to buy my 1st bikini in 40+ years. Going to be 48 this year and going to embrace my body stretch marks and all,” another sweetly commented.

“I bloody love this. This is exactly what we should be showing/teaching our kids. Thank you,” a third chimed in.

So, to take a leaf out of Stacey’s book of empowerment, wear the bikini, girls — you’ll look absolutely fierce!