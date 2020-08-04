Stacey Solomon shares adorable photos from her family holiday

Holidaying at home is the way to go this year and we must admit we have been loving it. There's no airport stress, you're close to home and you can just throw everything but the kitchen sink into the car and you're sorted. Packing has never been so fun.

Stacey Solomon has been embracing the staycation and recently enjoyed a beautiful seaside trip with partner Joe Swash and their adorable little boy Rex. The trio headed to Devon for their summer holiday and the photos are just too beautiful for words.

Stacey and Rex look as happy as ever as the mum-of-three cuddles her little boy on the beach. Another snap sees Stacey beaming from ear to ear with a joyful Rex beside her.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote: "Beach pickle. You definitely don’t need to get on a plane to find paradise…We have had the most magical weekend down by the sea. I’ve felt like pretty woman in my charity shop hat all day.

"And I didn’t want this weekend to end. We feel so lucky to have been able to make these memories and we‘re already working out how and when we can come back with the big boys… Joe wants to hire a caravan – I’m not convinced yet, not with his tidying up skills," she confessed.

"I Hope you’re all ok and have had a lovely weekend…. love you all to the moon and back," the presenter gushed.

We couldn't agree with Stacey mroe. There are so many perfect holiday destinations on your doorstep so why not follow her footsteps and venture off to a local seaside town for your next adventure?