Stacey Solomon reveals hilarious story with husband Joe

Stacey Solomon has been sharing the pain that every woman has to go through – making the effort to shave your legs, only for your plans to end up being cancelled!

The mother-of-four took to her Instagram stories last night to explain her own hilarious situation to her 5.4M followers.

“Joe’s flight has been cancelled so he’s not coming home,” Stacey revealed in a video. “They don’t know when the next seat available home is, so yeah, fuming.”

“I mean, I’m obviously upset that he’s not coming home and I miss him and I want to see him, but I’m more upset about the fact that I’ve just spent an hour and a half of my life shaving my legs while [Stacey’s two youngest children] Rex and Rose had a punch-up,” the 32-year-old joked.

Stacey continued to make light of the situation, despite her frustration. “I don’t think British Airways appreciate how much effort it is to shave your legs,” she teased.

“It’s only been two hours but even if he gets the next flight out, […] they’ll be spider legs again. What a waste!”

“So now I’ve just got deliciously smooth legs for literally no reason. Wasted, wasted,” Stacey sighed. “Might just have to wear a skirt on the school run tomorrow!” she exclaimed.

In a subsequent post, Stacey gave her followers a hilarious written update on her situation. “On the phone to British Hairways letting them know that every minute counts when it comes to hair growth,” she joked.

“I’m joking… just FaceTimed Joe hopefully he will be back Wednesday,” Stacey wished. “Looking forward to bringing Rose to my voice over tomorrow,” she added sarcastically.

It is not yet clear which location Joe has been in for the past two weeks. However, several sources have rumoured that the former Eastenders actor has been in South Africa, filming for the new I'm A Celebrity: All Stars series, which is due to air next year.

We hope that Joe will get home safely soon!