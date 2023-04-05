Stacey Solomon praised for sharing ‘real’ beach snaps

Stacey Solomon has delighted her fans by sharing gorgeous family photos while on holiday in Abu Dhabi.

The mum-of-five has been praised by her social media followers for sharing ‘real’ photos of her postpartum body while at the beach, as well as funny snaps of her children enjoying the sunshine.

Posting a collection of stunning photos to her 5.6M Instagram followers that include Stacey at the beach with her little ones, as well as her husband, Joe Swash, at a theme park with her older sons and dad, she shared an update of what they had been getting up to on holiday over the past couple of days.

The 33-year-old also opened up about how ‘grateful’ she was of her body and revealed she has proudly posted ‘all of the photos’ Joe took of her and their family.

Stacey captioned the post, “Belle of the beach. A little photo round up of the last two days… featuring Belle’s first look at the sea, Rex & Daddy’s beach hole. Roses fave sunglasses & dummy combo & A lads day out yesterday AD @ferrariworldabudhabi @visitabudhabi which the boys absolutely LOVED”.

“While Me and the three little ones stayed at the hotel pool for the day. Today was a beach day & we took Belle down to see the sea when it got a bit cooler”.

The Tap to Tidy author added, “Joe took some really nice pictures. There’s not one I’m not putting on here. So grateful for these memories, so grateful for my family & so grateful for my body, that brought our family here”.

Many of Stacey’s fans headed to the comments to praise her lovely candid photos, with one writing, “I never comment on celebs pics but this is so refreshing to see! a normal mum with a normal beautiful body making memories with her kids. Love to see it”.

A second follower penned, “This is so refreshing to see such a candid photo of you and your princess! No filters, no Photoshop, no expert pose and photography, just a beautiful natural woman unashamedly embracing her body….. and it is EVERYTHING! This post gives me chills in the best way!”.

“I love seeing a real unfiltered mummy on here! So refreshing!”, said a third fan, while another added, “Gorgeous pics Stacey and thank you for normalising Mum bods”.