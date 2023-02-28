Stacey Solomon posts sweet update on newborn daughter & big sis

Stacey Solomon welcomed her newest addition, Belle, into the world at the beginning of the month and has now shared an adorable update on her and her big sister’s bond.

Stacey took to Instagram to post a sweet video to her 5.6M followers of her one-year-old daughter Rose sitting with her new baby sister.

In the clip, Rose can be seen gently rubbing Belle’s head before she places a hair clip on her and cuddles up next to her as she snoozes.

Credit: Instagram

Stacey wrote, “Sorry Belle but you'll be wearing hair clips whether you want them or not. Also I think sleeping Belle makes Rose sleepy. She just wants to literally lay on top of her & not move”.

“I'm making the most of this before they become teenagers & they’re stealing each other's clips”, she jokingly added.

The 33-year-old then posted a photo of her new arrival fast asleep, wearing the cute flower clip her big sis placed on her. “At least your sister has good taste Belle. It looks great on you pickle bum. Oh Beautiful Belle”, Solomon captioned the post.

Credit: Instagram

The cute insight into the sister’s relationship comes after the Loose Women panellist shared photos from a photoshoot last night, showing the baby girls fast asleep in each other's arms.

The mum-of-five penned a moving captions about her little girls that reads, “My heart. Belle & Rose forever & always… These days watching them all fall in love are my favourite”.

“Rex used to love to cuddle Rose like this when she was tiny and want to sleep next to her. So seeing Rose now cuddling her little sister is bringing back the bestest memories and adding new ones that I just never ever ever want to forget”.

Stacey announced her fifth child’s arrival into the world on February 11, revealing, “Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world”.

Stacey previously shared the special moment the sisters met for the first time as they wore matching floral outfits. When posting the emotional video, she penned, “When Rose met Belle. More than my heart could have ever imagined. My whole heart aches for them and the adventures that are to come”.

As well as having newborn Belle and one-year-old Rose, the Tap to Tidy author shares three-year-old Rex with her husband Joe Swash. Stacey also has 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.