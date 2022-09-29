Stacey Solomon posts sweet tribute for Joe after being away for weeks

Stacey Solomon has been sharing updates on social media about parenting her four children while husband Joe Swash has been away for three weeks working, and has now revealed that he has returned home- and she is delighted.

Stacey took to Instagram to share a collection of gorgeous family photos of herself, Joe, and their young children, 3-year-old Rex and almost one-year-old Rose to celebrate Joe’s return last night.

The pictures show just how similar the close-knit family look as they smile from ear to ear in the mirror selfies, so much so that the Tap to Tidy author even noted the uncanny resemblance between her son and husband.

The Loose Women panellist captioned the lovely tribute, “Daddy’s Home. And mum’s arms have never felt so free. I know it’s only been a few weeks but oh my goodness we missed you Joe Joe!”.

“Time to catch up on some needed wee’s alone & cuddles with my stubbley spider legs. Happy Wednesday everyone”.

The 32-year-old added, “P.S I can’t get over how much Rex looks like Joe in this picture is it just me? Or are they actual twins?”.

Fans of Solomon’s headed to the comments to share their compliments for the sweet photos. One follower wrote, “Such gorgeous photos! Rex does look like both of you, beautiful smiles all round”.

“Awww beautiful photos, you can put your feet up now”, penned another. A third fan said, “Awwh they’re all beautiful photos! Just gorgeous”.

“You just make my heart melt. What an amazing family always full of happiness on the little ones faces x”, added another.

Many fans also commented that they think Joe was away filming I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here All Stars, as it was rumoured that he may be making an appearance on the show. Last week, Ant and Dec confirmed they had been filming in South Africa ahead of the show’s release in 2023.