Stacey Solomon posts sweet family holiday snaps with baby Belle

Stacey Solomon is enjoying her first holiday as a mum-of-five!

The Sort Your Life Out presenter is currently away on her first family holiday following the birth of her fifth child, baby daughter Belle.

Stacey has been joined by her husband Joe Swash and her other four children – Rose (1), Rex (3), plus elder sons Leighton (10) and Zachary (15).

The happy family jetted off on Friday, but the 33-year-old had refrained from telling her 5.6M Instagram followers where their final destination was.

Now, Stacey has revealed that they are enjoying a luxurious vacation in Abu Dhabi, and has shared a first glimpse into their adventures.

Last night, the former X Factor star posted a collection of heartwarming snaps of herself and her family.

As well as some beautiful beach sunset images, Stacey also uploaded some photos of their time at Warner Brothers World, where little Rex and Rose got to meet characters such as Scooby-Doo and Batman.

“Magical Sunsets With You,” Stacey gushed in the caption of her post. “Here’s Our day in pictures”.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“There is absolutely no filter on those sunsets. It was just magical,” she continued.

Stacey then went on to detail what her little ones got up to during their day at the park. “Today we went to a theme park called Warner Bros world they LOVED it. Rose didn’t go on any rides but she cuddled every character she could find and the boys ran around Gotham city for hours,” she exclaimed.

Stacey then revealed how she and her family concluded their magical day. “And then we watched the sunset before heading for dinner,” she beamed. “So grateful for these days away… hope you’ve had a lovely Sunday lots of love from us,” she added.

On Friday, Stacey confirmed that this getaway marks a few special occasions for the Solomon-Swash clan. “Rose & Belles first plane ride and ours as a family since before covid when Rex was a few months old,” she wrote. “We are all so excited to make some special memories.”

We hope they continue to have an amazing time!