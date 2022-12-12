Stacey Solomon posts sentimental clip of Joe playing with their kids

Stacey Solomon is pulling on our heartstrings this cold Monday evening.

Stacey shared a touching clip featuring Joe Swash playing with their little ones in the snow with a sentimental toy from her husband's childhood.

Posting the video to her 5.4M Instagram followers on her Stories, Joe can be seen pulling their youngest two, Rex and Rose, on a red plastic sleigh in the snow at Pickle Cottage. The family are wrapped up warm in cosy jackets as they play outside in the elements.

The Loose Women panellist shared the emotional reason why the sleigh is so special to the family and to Joe in particular.

She penned, “Sleigh rides in daddy’s childhood sleigh. This is Joe’s slay that his dad bought for him during one of the last winters he had with him”.

“Watching our babies making memories in it is the most special feeling ever”, the mum-of-four sweetly added.

To add to the moving video, Stacey added Luther Vandross’ song Dance With My Father over the clip.

Joe's dad sadly passed away due to an undiagnosed heart condition when Joe was just 11 years old.

Earlier today, Stacey marked the first day of snow at Pickle Cottage by making snow angels with her children and Joe, as well as having a snowball fight, which according to Stacey, little Rex “just wants snowballs thrown at him all day”.

The first video shows the 33-year-old excitedly announcing to her sons that they have had snow overnight, while they exclaim how they can’t wait to get out and play in it.