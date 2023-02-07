Stacey Solomon posts bump-date as she prepares for baby girl

The countdown is on!

Stacey Solomon has shared an exciting update on her pregnancy along with a heartwarming appreciation post for her baby bump.

Posting two gorgeous mirror selfies of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump to her 5.5M Instagram followers, Stacey explained that she ‘has that feeling’ that her baby girl could be entering the world very soon.

The 33-year-old penned, “Thank you for everything bump. Woken up with that feeling and so Just incase I don’t get the chance to say it tomorrow… I’m so grateful for them all”.

“For every single time you’ve done this”, she concluded.

Many famous faces and pals of Stacey’s headed to the comments to share their excitement that the youngest ‘Pickle’ will be joining the world very soon.

Cleaning influencer, Mrs Hinch, wrote, “Looking phenomenal as always”, while YouTuber Carys Whittaker who is also expecting at the moment wrote, “So emotional!!! This set me off, all the best Stacey, you got this mama”.

The Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts said, “Beautiful”. “You look incredible angel, love you”, added influencer Charlotte Greedy.

Solomon also shared the picture to her Instagram Stories, telling her followers again, “Just in case because I have that feeling”.

Stacey and Joe Swash revealed they were expecting again at the end of December and announced they’re having another little girl in January. The Tap to Tidy author explained, “So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon”.

“The boys are so excited. And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled Our heart”.

Stacey and Joe’s new addition will be joining daughter Rose and their three-year-old son Rex. Stacey is also mum to 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, while Joe has a 15-year-old son named Harry.

We’re wishing Stacey all the luck in the world for when her baby girl does arrive.