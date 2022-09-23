Stacey Solomon posts adorable snaps of kids bonding while Joe is away

It seems like summer has well and truly left us on this rainy Friday morning, but in true Stacey Solomon style, the mum-of-four is doing her best to put a smile on people's faces.

This morning, Stacey has delighted her followers by sharing an adorable snap of her youngest children in a bid to brighten up everybody’s gloomy Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the Tap to Tidy author posted the cute carousel of pictures for her 5.3M followers to see. They show the sweet bond of her youngest children- three-year-old Rex and Rose, who will be turning one next month.

The Loose Women panellist captioned the post, “Good Morning. I hope this brightens up your rainy Friday as much as it did mine”.

“Since Joe’s been away the last couple of weeks these two have got so close to each other and every morning they get into bed with me (because it’s far too early to actually wake up)”, we feel you Stace!

“They find each other for a snuggle… They may well be fighting over their toothbrushes within the house but this morning is heaven. Happy Friday everyone, lots of love from Rex, Rose & Me”.

Many of Stacey’s friends and fans headed to the comments to share their love for the cute snaps, including her sister, Jemma, who wrote, “Oh this is so adorable”.

“What gorgeous pictures, they are both so adorably cute. How can these pictures not make you smile”, penned a fan.

Another follower added, “The cutest photos, happy Friday. Wish time would stop sometimes, all our kids are growing up so fast. Have a wonderful day”.

These are the latest snaps Stacey has shared of her gorgeous children since she delighted her followers with stunning pictures from her wedding.

Little Rose was the sweetest flower girl, wearing a dress made from offcuts of Stacey’s wedding dress. Rex was best man with his older brothers, Zachary and Leighton, as well as Joe’s son from a previous relationship, Harry.