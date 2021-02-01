Stacey Solomon opens up about her wedding plans with Joe Swash

Loose Women presenter, Stacey Solomon has opened up about her wedding plans, as she reveals that she and Joe Swash have set a date, and it’s sooner than you would expect.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, Stacey showed her four million followers how to make elegant table numbers, which she’s going to be using for her wedding, before going on to share some exciting new details about her and fiancé Joe’s special day.

Stacey revealed that she and Joe hope to get married towards the end of summer, this year.

“We know we won’t be allowed many people but still unclear on exactly how many,” she added, referring to the size of her wedding.

When it comes to making sure her wedding is Covid-friendly, Stacey then explained, “We will most likely need to have a table for every household but again not clear with vaccine progress etc…”

However, Stacey is staying realistic as she goes on to say, “It may be stopped like so many people’s special days have been over the last year.”

“But planning & making bits makes me happy and trying to think positively about the future is always nice.”

Joe popped the question to Stacey on Christmas Eve last year, proposing in a wooded area near where they live, in front of her three sons. Taking to Instagram shortly afterwards, Stacey lovingly wrote, “To the moon and back bub. I have no words,” alongside a photo showing off her glittering ring.