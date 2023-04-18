Stacey Solomon opens up about going back to work after Belle’s birth

Stacey Solomon has been preparing for the end of her maternity leave!

The Sort Your Life Out presenter welcomed her fifth child into the world earlier this year, her third with husband Joe Swash. Stacey gave birth to baby daughter Belle on February 7.

Now, the 33-year-old has confirmed that her maternity leave has almost come to an end, and she has also teased where her next career move will take her.

The mum-of-five took to her Instagram stories earlier today to give her 5.6M followers a brief video catch-up.

“I’ve got my first job back next week, so I just really want to get into good habits and try and stick to them,” Stacey began, as she completed her morning routine.

“It’s easier at the moment because I’m on maternity leave, so I just feel like I’ve got time. Even though I’ve got all the kids and it is crazy manic, I’ve still got time. When I’m at work, it’s crazy manic plus ‘see you later’, you’re out the door!” she exclaimed.

Stacey then went on to share her delight for her secret new job. “It’s the craziest job ever. I’m going to Paris!” she squealed.

“I really can’t stress to you enough how I never get jobs like this. I get the ‘Come and tidy my house’ jobs,” the former X Factor star joked.

Lastly, Stacey confessed that she has been trying to adapt to a big change with baby Belle. “I’m taking Belle with me because I haven’t worked out the breastfeeding thing yet. I’m trying to wean her off a little bit, which is sad, but I just can’t do it all,” she admitted.

“I can’t do work, school runs, kids, breastfeeding – it’s just impossible. Breastfeeding is hard, and you have to have time and you have to be committed. It’s on demand,” she continued, adding that she hasn’t successfully weaned Belle fully yet.

Belle is the newest addition to the Solomon-Swash household, as Stacey and Joe were already parents to Rose (1) and Rex (3), alongside Stacey’s elder sons Leighton (10) and Zachary (15).