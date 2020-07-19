Stacey Solomon launches adorable kids collection with Penneys

Primark and Stacey Solomon have teamed up to launch an adorable new kidswear collection and the clothes are way too cute!

After two sell-out womenswear ranges, Primark and Stacey are back together with a range designed to bring a smile to parents and children alike.

Reflecting Stacey’s infectiously bubbly personality as well as inspired by her children, this gorgeous collection of clothing and accessories is available for ages 0-10 years and all styles designed to be worn by both boys and girls alike.

Bold and bright colours ensure this collection will be hard to miss, with rainbow, dalmatian and robot prints featuring throughout the range, appearing on t-shirts, hoodies and denim pieces. Twinning truly is winning in this collection with the ‘Smile’ slogan tee available in a matching adults t-shirt so you and your mini me can match in style.

Standout slogan, spotty and striped pieces inject some cheeky personality into the range with Stacey’s infamous ‘Living My Best Life’ quote making an appearance as a fun nod the first womenswear collection. The range also includes accessories with on-trend rainbow sliders, adorable sunnies and super cool caps.

Speaking about the collaboration, Stacey said, “I was so excited to be given the opportunity to create my own kidswear collection with Primark. The boys were just as excited as I was, and I loved being able to include them in a project that means so much to me. I still can’t believe that my boys are going to be able to wear pieces that we all designed together. It was so special to have them as part of the process.”

She continued: “I wanted the collection to be fun and comfy, they’re my top priorities when finding clothes for the boys. I have two favourite pieces, the printed robot tracksuit and the ‘Smile’ t-shirts. I am also a little bit obsessed with the denim jacket. There's something about tiny clothes that I would wear too that makes me very excited!”

Launching in all UK and Ireland stores on July 20, the 35-piece collection is priced from £2 – £14.