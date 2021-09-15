Stacey Solomon teases another adorable kids range with Penneys

Stacey Solomon is absolutely bossing it lately. If she’s not promoting her latest clothing range with In The Style then she’s off filming her new home improvement series with BBC.

Before her maternity leave kicked in a few weeks ago, Stacey would go from clocking in with Loose Women to redecorating her lavish country mansion. All while she’s heavily pregnant too!

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, 31-year-old Stacey shared her latest business venture, which is another adorable children's range with famed retailer, Primark.

“So excited to tell you I get to make another Primark Kids collection,” the expectant mum excitedly announced, as she went on to explain that the range has been a year and a half in the making.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Sharing a first-look at some samples from the collection, Stacey said, “I can’t show much now because it’s not coming until later in the year but when we started working on this I had no idea we’d be pregnant, so just incase I don’t get the chance to show you when it’s ready here’s a little sneak peek.”

From this very brief first look clip we get a real glimpse of the cosy vibe this range seems to centre around. So far the collection includes a fluffy white onesie with an adorable little hood, a gorgeous dusky pink knitted jumper and a children’s backpack covered in this cream coloured teddy bear material with the words ‘Happy Crew :)’ embroidered on the front.

The range also seems to include a few children’s household items, including a set of earth-toned bowls with ‘little pickle x’ printed on them.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

“I’m just so proud of this for SO many reasons that I can’t wait to share with you… From the bottom of my heart. Thank you – always.” Stacey sweetly wrote in the caption.

Of course this isn’t the first range Stacey has created with Primark as the Loose Women panellist previously launched two sell-out womenswear collections, followed by her first children's line which made its debut during summer of 2020.

While we don’t know when exactly to expect this lovely new kids collection, mums everywhere will be pleased to know that they won't have too much longer to wait as Stacey has teased that it will be with us by the end of the year.