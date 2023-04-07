Stacey Solomon gushes over husband Joe Swash on ‘rare’ date night

Stacey Solomon has been gushing over her husband!

The Tap to Tidy author is currently on a luxurious holiday in Abu Dhabi with her husband Joe and her five children.

The 33-year-old has been delighting her 5.6M Instagram followers throughout her vacation with the most adorable photos of her kids, including two-month-old baby Belle.

However, the mum-of-five has since shared that herself and Joe have managed to make some time for themselves.

On the penultimate night of their getaway, Stacey and Joe decided to treat themselves to a romantic date night.

On her Instagram stories, the X Factor star revealed that she and former EastEnders actor Joe enjoyed a romantic beach dinner date, including a set-up of candles, balloons and fairy lights.

Stacey then decided to share some beautiful snaps of the happy couple enjoying some well-deserved time alone together.

“Rare pictures of mum & dad,” Stacey teased in the caption of her photos.

“Date night. For the first time in a very long time we had dinner together just the two of us. Well sort of grandad & all the kids were in the hotel restaurant right behind us,” Stacey continued to joke.

“See last video for how date night ended,” she added, referring to a video of Stacey’s second eldest child Leighton (10) carrying an unsettled Rose (1) outside to her parents.

Stacey then went on to praise her husband in a heartwarming message. “Joe thank you for being the best dad & husband we could wish for. Sorry for the cheese but sometimes we deffo get stuck in the thick of it all and forget about us. To the moon and back Joe, forever,” she promised.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

In her concluding thought, the Sort Your Life Out presenter confirmed that her holiday is nearly over. “Its our last day tomorrow & I can’t believe it’s all over already,” she exclaimed. “what a dream it’s been. feeling so lucky & grateful for the last week.”

We hope Stacey and Joe enjoyed their date night – despite the interruptions!