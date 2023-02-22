Stacey Solomon fans all agree on one thing in new snaps of Belle

Fans of Stacey Solomon can’t get over the latest photos she has shared of her newborn daughter Belle and are all agreeing on one thing in particular in the snaps.

The Loose Women panellist welcomed Belle into the world two weeks ago, making her a mum-of-five.

Stacey took to Instagram yesterday to post some adorable snaps of her newest addition to her 5.5M followers and many can’t believe just how much the bundle of joy looks like one particular family member.

In the pictures where Belle is laying on her mum’s lap, with one hand beyond her head and the other wrapped around Stacey’s thumb, her beautiful blue eyes steal the show.

Fans flooded the comments to reveal who they think the tot looks like the most and it seems like the majority believe she is the twin of her dad, Joe Swash.

One fan wrote, “Such a cutie. She’s a female version of Joe”, while a second penned, “She is the double of Joe!”.

“Aww she’s adorable and looks so much like her daddy”, said a third fan. “A mini Joe, so adorable”, wrote another fan.

Some famous faces also shared their thoughts with The Big Breakfast presenter Gaby Roslin adding, “She looks just like her daddy”.

In The Style founder, Adam Frisby, penned, “Awww she’s so cute Stace!! I can see such a mix of Joe & Rex in her little eyes”.

Solomon shared the pictures to give an update on how her family’s life has been since welcoming Belle.

In the caption, the 33-year-old explained, “Oh Hello Beautiful Belle. The most special two weeks of you Belle…Today all the boys went back to school & Belle had lots of awake time”.

“I think she was wondering where all the noise and craziness had gone. I felt like I got some time to properly see her & talk to her today”.

The Tap to Tidy author added, “I love these days when they start to open their eyes more & really look around and begin to show you little bits of who they are and the adventures to come”.