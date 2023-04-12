Stacey Solomon enjoys baby Belle’s first Easter with cute snaps

Stacey Solomon has shared an insight into her Easter celebrations with her family, marking her first Easter with baby Belle.

Stacey revealed she celebrated the holiday two days late after the family were suffering from jet lag following their gorgeous beach holiday in Abu Dhabi.

After catching up on sleep, the 33-year-old headed to Instagram to share adorable photos of her three youngest children, three-year-old Rex, one-year-old Rose and newborn Belle, wearing traditional Easter outfits.

With Stacey and the little ones dressed in baby blue clothes, Rose was looking extra festive in a bonnet, while her baby sister donned a pair of rabbit ears, in the photos shared to Solomon’s 5.6M followers.

The mum-of-five captioned the sweet post, “Belles First Easter featuring rose in a bonnet and a very happy chocolate covered Rexy! Home Sweet Home”.

“I’m two days late to Easter I know but I’m drowning in washing & carry jet lagged children so Easter had to wait. Here’s a little Easter photodump of the last two days”.

Stacey kindly added, “Hope you all had a lovely Easter weekend and bank holiday. Lots of love from all of us. P.S picture number 6”.

Many fans of the Tap to Tidy author rushed to the comments to reveal how much they loved the photos, with lots of Instagram users saying the same thing about one picture in particular.

One fan wrote, “I'm sorry, but when did Rex get so grown up. I remember when he was a tiny baby… now he is a big boy”.

“Aww beautiful Rex is so grown up looking”, said a second follower, while a third added, “Why does Rex look so grown up though, such beautiful pictures stace”.

Stacey’s best friend Mrs Hinch also commented under the post to say, “What a perfect beautiful Easter. Love you all”.

When recently opening up about her family holiday with her husband Joe, five children and her dad, Stacey penned, “What a dream it’s been, feeling so lucky & grateful for the last week… What an adventure we will treasure forever”.