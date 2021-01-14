Stacey Solomon defends her blended family after vile comments

Stacey Solomon is a proud mum to her three young boys. However, when one of her followers creully commented on the fact that each of her boys has a different dad, Stacey swifty responded in the best way possible.

Stacey shares 12-year-old son Zachary with ex, Dean Cox, eight-year-old son Leighton with Aaron Barham, and one-year-old Rex with fiancé Joe Swash.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Stacey shared, “I’m really missing the big pickles [Zachary and Leighton] today. They wanted to stay longer at their dad’s and because they are doing school from home they can”.

instagram.com/staceysolomon

“I do get sad when they don’t want to come home, but I know how happy it will make their dads and I never want to stop them from having the chance to make memories with their family.”

“But oh my gosh I miss them! It’s lovely for a couple of days less mess, less noise, but then the house just feels so empty and Rex looks for them everywhere,” she explains.

That’s when one follower messages Stacey, writing, “It must be very sad having three different dads for your boys. Always apart. Oh well I suppose you are happy about it.”

instagram.com/staceysolomon

Clearly taken aback by this commenter’s bluntness, a laughing Stacey says, “Woah there Wilma! It’s far too early for that kind of judgement!”

“And of course I’m happy about it. They’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me, no matter how they happened to me.”

Expanding on this note, the 31-year-old Loose Women presenter writes, “Never let anyone make you feel like you’re not good enough just because things just happened to work out differently from the ‘norm’.”

“Keep doing you the best way you know how. Unconditional love from anywhere in different shapes & sizes is all they’ll ever need.”

Well said Stacey, well said.