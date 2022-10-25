Stacey Solomon celebrates launch of cosy children’s clothing collection

Stacey Solomon has proudly announced that she is launching a new children’s clothing collection with Penneys and we are OBSESSED.

The Autumn/Winter collection is full of fluffy snoodies and cosy loungewear that we only wish came in adult sizes!

Sharing the exciting news to her 5.4M Instagram followers, the 33-year-old posted snaps of her own four children looking stylish as they wear outfits from the collection.

She penned, “So Proud. I honestly have to pinch myself every time we get to do this. I can’t even describe the feeling of how proud and grateful we are to get the chance to create these collections for @Primark AD”. Without your kindness, support and love for the collections I wouldn’t get the chance to do it again so thank you from the bottom of my heart”.

“The boys love to be a part of it and always get involved, the brief from them for Autumn winter was snuggly & soft. It’s all for them. It’s been three years now and every time it gets better & better & even more exciting”.

“Primark is a shop that I’ve gone into my whole life and I just can’t believe I get to be a small part of it. It’s a dream come true. Happy Tuesday Everyone. I hope this makes you smile & I hope you love the collection as much as we loved making it!”.

The Loose Women panellist added, “Zachary is too big for the size limit now but we managed to get an XL snoodie that fits which he was over the moon about”.

Many fans and famous faces commented on Stacey’s post to share how gorgeous they think the collection is.

Solomon’s best friend Mrs.Hinch was among the first people to comment saying, “Oh just look at them. Cuteness overload right there and the most beautiful pics! I can’t wait to buy some for the boys! Love you Xx”.

“Too much cuteness”, wrote Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, while talk show host Scott McGlynn added, “Love this #cosyvibes”.

Love Island’s Zara McDermott jokingly said, “Can you do these in grown up sizes please”.

Honestly, we agree, if Stacey did these in adult sizes, we’d definitely be buying them for ourselves!