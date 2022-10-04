Stacey Solomon celebrates daughter’s first birthday with sweet tribute

Stacey Solomon is turning 33 years old today and is also celebrating her daughter Rose turning one.

To mark the special occasion, Stacey has penned a heartfelt tribute to Rose and shared a touching video with unseen clips from Rose's delivery and Stacey's wedding day.

Sharing the video to her 5.4M Instagram followers, the Loose Women panellist wrote, “One Whole Year Of You Rose. Oh darling girl where did that year go? Happy First birthday, Our little angel. The most precious Rose in all of the world”.

“Little did everyone know that as your daddy and brothers were singing happy birthday to me on this morning last year, my contractions started and you were ready to come and joining in the celebrations”.

The gorgeous clip, set to a cover version of the song, My Girl, shows clips of Stacey just before she gave birth, Joe cuddling Rose after she made her entrance into the world, Rex giggling at his little sister, and Stacey's sister walking down the aisle on Stacey and Joe’s wedding day with Rose in her arms.

Many pals and fans of the mum-of-four headed to the comments to wish her and little Rose a happy birthday.

Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as cleaning expert Mrs Hinch, was among the first to comment and wrote, “Gosh I am in tears here. Happy birthday beautiful girls. Have the best day together today. I love you both so very much, you deserve the world and I can’t wait to see you all when you’re home xx”.

Happy birthday to the sweetest little girl and happy birthday to the best mummy. Love you both mills xxxxx”, penned Charlotte Greedy.

Singer Jake Quickenden added, “Beautiful”, while TV presenter Lisa Snowden said, “Precious”.

Rose was born at Stacey and Joe’s home, Pickle Cottage. When announcing her birth, Stacey sweetly said, “We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you”.