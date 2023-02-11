Stacey Solomon announces birth of fifth child

Stacey Solomon is now a mum-of-five!

The Loose Women panellist has announced the birth of her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash. Stacey and Joe have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.

The couple decided to share their joyful news on Instagram this evening with a heartwarming collection of photos of the tot surrounded by her loving family.

Solomon captioned the adorable post, "She’s Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world".

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe your here".

"Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family".

During the Christmas holidays at the end of 2022, Stacey and Joe surprised their fans with the news that they were expecting their third child together. The 33-year-old shared an adorable video of herself revealing her positive pregnancy test to Joe.

“So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for,” Stacey gushed at the time.

The expectant mum shocked fans even further when she revealed that she was eight months pregnant!

“When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left,” Stacey teased a few days after her pregnancy announcement. She went on to explain that it took her much longer than usual to realise that she was pregnant, due to irregular periods and the stress of planning her wedding to Joe in July.

Stacey and Joe already share two children together – three-year-old son Rex and one-year-old daughter Rose. Stacey also has an additional two sons, 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton, from her previous relationships.

Congratulations to Stacey and Joe on their new arrival!