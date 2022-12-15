Stacey Dooley shares air date for brand new Sleeps Over series

Stacey Dooley fans, we have some exciting news for you!

The 35-year-old announced earlier today that her brand new series of her popular documentary show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, is coming back very soon.

This time, the documentarian has been visiting homes across the United States, and the three episodes in this series will focus on some extraordinary people. The premise consists of Stacey visiting the subject’s home for 72 hours, in a bid to learn as much about them as possible and to capture an accurate representation of their lives.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Stacey revealed the subjects of the new Sleeps Over episodes.

Viewers will be able to see the mum-to-be visiting the homes of a couple with a 37 year age gap, a family with two transgender parents, and the family of a nine-year-old ‘GunTuber’.

“Wadda series, what fassssscinating families… as always a massive thank you for opening your doors,” Stacey praised in her caption.

“It's really one of my fave things, hanging out with people in v different situations to me,” she continued. “And I think its super healthy and super important to not consistently only surround yourself with people with the same view points, beliefs and preferences as you.”

Stacey concluded her post by exclaiming her excitement for the brand new episodes. “You're gonna LOVVVVVVEEEEEE this series!”, she penned.

Alongside the reveal of her latest series’ focus, Stacey also confirmed that Sleeps Over USA will be premiering on the W Channel in February of next year.

The Sleeps Over series has been a massive success since it began in 2019, as it was nominated for a Broadcast Digital Award and became one of W's most watched shows of that year.

We can’t wait to see Stacey returning to our screens very soon!