St. Patrick’s Day Late Late Show line-up confirmed

St. Patrick’s Day is already upon us and it falls perfectly in line with the Late Late Show this week.

A great way to wind down after the St. Patrick’s Day festivities is to put your feet up and tune into Ryan Tubridy with his host of Irish celebrities that are joining him on the couch.

In a monumental week for the Irish, An Irish Goodbye Oscar winners Ross Lewis and James Martin will join Ryan to chat about their stellar win. They chat about what life has been like since picking up the award for Live Action Short Film and being serenaded by the audience in their acceptance speech.

Liam Neeson celebrates his 100th movie Marlowe on Sky Cinema and talks about his favourite movie roles, Steven Spielberg, his Derry Girls cameo, why he never took on the role of James Bond and his love for Ballymena.

As we prepare for Ireland’s Six Nations match against England this weekend, three Grand Slam winners Jamie Heaslip, Fiona Coghlan and Dan Leavy will be on the show to deliver their verdict on the game and if they think Ireland has what it takes to go all the way.

As fans prepare for the return of Kin this Sunday night, Clare Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Sam Keeley and Yasmin Seky will be appearing on the couch with Ryan to lift the lid on what fans can expect from the new series of the hit show.

Republic of Ireland soccer manager Vera Pauw and iconic Dallas star Patrick Duffy will be on the show after serving as the Grand Marshals for this year’s parade to continue the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Derry native Lisa McGee will be live in the studio to chat about creating one of the most talked about television moments of the year, the Derry Girls' Season 3 Finale. She’ll also be revealing what happens when everyone from Martin Scorsese to The Simpsons loves your show.

Father and daughter duo turned social media stars, Pádraig and Tara Howley will be talking about lilting in the 3Arena and will perform some of their favourite trad tunes.

As it’s St. Patrick’s Day, The Late Late Show will head to The Whistlin' Donkeys for some traditional Irish music and will sing Whiskey in the Jar. Plus, there will be many, many more songs, stories and surprises to celebrate the most Irish night of the year.

All of this and much more on the Late Late Show on RTE One, Friday, March 17 at 9.35pm.