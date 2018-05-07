Spotted: Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson out for the first time

Khloe Kardashian has not been seen in public since her announcement of the arrival of her first child.

Khloe welcomed baby True to the family on April 12 2018, in the midst of a cheating scandal involving the unfaithful actions of True's father Tristan Thompson.

Fans have been clamouring for a first glimpse of the new mum and her new arrival.

Khloe hasn't been giving anything away, but she was spotted today out and about, pushing True along in a pram.

Khloe covered up True's baby stroller with a white blanket in an effort to shield her baby girl from the pap's telescopic lenses.

A post shared by @kardashianjenner22 on May 6, 2018 at 7:08pm PDT

The 33-year-old looked comfy and cool in a pair of black leggings, YEEZY runners and statement reflective sunglasses.

The new mum has yet to make a statement regarding her baby daddy's alleged infidelity, and no one knows for sure if the pair are staying together or not.

Big sister Kim Kardashian has spoken on the Ellen Show regarding the matter,

'We really were rooting for Khloé, and we still are," she said.

"She's so strong, she's doing the best that she can, it's a really sad situation all over."