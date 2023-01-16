Spicy: Couple up with Just Eat and Love Island this January

Love Island fans, the time is almost here… are you ready?

The iconic reality dating show is returning to our screens tonight (Monday 16) at 9pm, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

With new host Maya Jama, a fresh batch of glitzy single Islanders, and a brand-spanking-new villa in South Africa, we couldn’t be more ready for spicy drama, hot romances and endless bouts of crazy challenges. What’s not to love?

Plus, there’s so much more to get excited about, as Just Eat are ‘coupling up’ with Love Island once again on Virgin Media Two!

For its ‘Get Stuck In’ campaign, viewers will be delighted to hear that Just Eat have brought back two of their animatronic lovebirds, Tina the Turtle and Cam the Chameleon, to spice up our Love Island evenings.

Voiced by Irish comedians Jen Hatton and Emma Doran, the characters will appear throughout the show’s ad breaks, as well as across the Virgin Media social channels.

Just like the running commentary on social media or the gossip chats that we often indulge in with our besties, Tina and Cam will be on hand to talk about all of the latest drama from the South African villa, as well as giving their own hilarious advice to the Islanders. They sound like a right bunch of characters, and we can’t wait to meet them tonight!

Plus, if you don’t fancy cooking tonight, or if you’re planning on hosting a Love Island watch party at some point over the next few weeks, then why not let Just Eat cater for you?

Our favourite service has an astounding array of cuisines to choose from, meaning it’s perfect for a feast-for-one or a glorious meal party. Whether you’re into spice bags, pizzas, Chinese or a simple chippy, Just Eat has got you covered.

Then, once your food has arrived and you’re all snuggled in for the night, you can turn on the telly and enjoy the entertaining display of drama, tension, and, of course, love.

So, mark it in your calendars – Love Island returns on Virgin Media Two tonight at 9pm. Don’t miss it!