Spice Girls react to plans to mark band’s upcoming 30th anniversary

The Spice Girls are being honoured in 2024!

This year marks 30 years since the iconic group was first formed. All the way back in 1994, Posh Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, Scary Spice and Ginger Spice banded together. After their hit debut single Wannabe in 1996, the girls quickly became household names.

Now, as Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Geri Halliwell-Horner prepare to mark the occasion, it has been announced that the Spice Girls will be celebrated in a historic way.

Credit: Royal Mail

Royal Mail has confirmed that to mark three decades of the band, they will be releasing a commemorative collection of Spice Girls stamps.

This is the first time ever that the organisation will be dedicating an entire collection of stamps to a female pop group.

The collection will feature 15 stamps in total, with 10 of them showcasing some of the Spice Girls’ most memorable performances, including at the Brit Awards in 1997, and at the closing ceremony of London’s Olympic Games in 2012.

Credit: Royal Mail

The remaining five stamps will celebrate each of the five individual members, with all of the photos taken from the Spice World photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, some of the band’s beloved members have been speaking out about their thoughts on the concept.

“Another first!! Many exciting things have happened in my Spice Girl life, but this has put the ‘stamp’ on it!!!!” Emma Bunton exclaimed.

“How amazing is this! Being a Spice Girl has given me so many incredible experiences and what an honour to celebrate some of our most iconic moments with a collection of Royal Mail stamps,” Mel C wrote.

“Wow ! What an honour Royal Mail, with some of the most iconic music legends,” Geri Halliwell-Horner added.

Spice Girls fans will be able to purchase the stamps for use later this month, when they go on sale on January 11.