Sperm donor and NPHET advisor on Claire Byrne Live tonight

RTÉ have just revealed the varied lineup of guests to appear and topics to be covered on Claire Byrne Live tonight, and let’s just say it’s going to be quite a show!

First of all, with the population of Ireland beginning to get vaccinated, it leaves many of us with questions. One big question being, ‘How much will our lives really change once we get the jab?’. Claire will be looking for answers from the NPHET team on tonight’s show.

After violent protesters shot a firework at Gardai on Grafton Street this past Saturday afternoon, author of Never Mind the B#ll*cks, Here's the Science, Professor Luke O’Neill tells Claire how he was accosted by anti-vaccine campaigners.

In a surprising turn of events, a man, who has impregnated 14 different women this year through sperm donations he organises through Facebook, is going to be joining Claire to tell his story.

To cap off the evening, Michael Collins’ famous blue wolf slippers will be in studio for a very special appearance.

All of this and more on Claire Byrne Live, tonight March 1, at 10:35pm on RTÉ One.