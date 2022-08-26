Spencer Matthews shares new documentary on his tragic family past

Spencer Matthews has announced that he has collaborated with Disney+ to create a very personal documentary.

The former Made In Chelsea star took to social media today to reveal his new documentary series, Finding Michael.

The premise of the documentary is based on Spencer’s brother, Matthew, who went to climb Mount Everest over 20 years ago, and heartbreakingly, never came home.

Alongside his documentary announcement, the 34-year-old posted a photo of himself with experienced climber, Nirmal Purja.

“In May 1999, my brother Michael Matthews became the youngest Brit at that time to climb Mount Everest, aged just 22. Whilst descending from the summit his life was lost,” Spencer wrote in his caption. He was just 10 years old at the time of his brother’s tragic death.

Spencer went on to describe how the memory of his brother has been playing on his mind, and that he felt like he needed to take action. “During recent years the question of whether or not Mike could be found and brought home to our family was often on my mind. I became uncomfortable with the thought of him being left up there, possibly in plain sight,” he admitted.

“So, 23 years after his death and with my family’s support and an experienced team led by @Nimsdai, I travelled to Nepal and trekked to Mount Everest to find my brother and bring him home,” Spencer revealed to his followers.

Spencer has been filming the documentary for the past 18 months, and has described it as “a strong and powerful story of brotherly love.”

Spencer has received an outpouring of love and support since announcing Finding Michael. Spencer’s wife, Vogue Williams, posted her own message on social media to express how proud she is of her husband. “Incredibly proud of @spencermatthews , he told me what happened to his brother Michael when we met,” Vogue detailed.

“I always found the story devastating, to lose a brother and for his parents to lose a son to Everest,” she continued.

“Michael’s legacy has always been kept alive by his family and Spencer travelled to Nepal shortly after Otto was born in the hope of finding Michael,” Vogue concluded.

Finding Michael will be released on Disney+ at the beginning of next year.