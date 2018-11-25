Spencer Matthews just shared his son’s first laugh – and it’s SO CUTE

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are some of the most refreshingly down-to-earth parents we know – and we cannot wait for their upcoming TV series Adult(ish) to kick off.

To keep us tied over until then, we're following the couple on social media for updates on their cute little arrival Theo, and we definitely weren't disappointed today.

Spencer took to Instagram to share a precious family moment with his followers.

The reality TV titan uploaded a video of little Theo's first laugh – and it's so sweet.

The little boy, who is now almost three months old, can bee seen giggling away as Dad Spencer dances with him in his car seat.

Spencer is always updating his Instagram to showcase his life with wife Vogue and little Theo.

In a recent post of father and son, he captioned:

'I love my boy uncontrollably!!! Hard to think of life before him.'

The couple's TV show is coming to E4 in January.