Spencer Matthews honours wife Vogue Williams in cute birthday tribute

It’s Vogue Williams’ birthday!

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcaster is celebrating her 39th birthday today.

In honour of the wonderful occasion, Vogue’s husband – former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews – has taken the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to her.

Earlier today, Spencer took to his Instagram account to share several snaps from the couple’s recent holiday along the lavish Amalfi Coast in Italy.

“To still be this in love with you after eight years is surely what life is all about!” Spencer penned at the beginning of his tribute, before exclaiming: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GORGEOUS WIFEY!!”

In his tribute, Spencer then went on to reflect on his Italian trip with Vogue.

“With three little ones it’s not often that we get to go away just us and spend quality time together as a couple,” he explained, referring to the pair’s three children – six-year-old Theodore, four-year-old Gigi and two-year-old Otto.

“We should do it more!! These last three days in Amalfi have been so relaxing and beautiful – a real treat with my best mate,” Spencer praised.

“You’re an incredible mother, wife and all round special person. A real gem. Love you,” the 36-year-old concluded.

Following his heartwarming tribute, many of Spencer’s 971K followers have since been taking to his comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Reconnection once a year just the two of you is a must. Happy birthday beautiful Vogue,” one fan replied.

“Beautiful couple! Happy birthday to Vogue,” another commented.

“You two are perfect for each other,” a third fan agreed.

Vogue’s birthday comes just over a month after Spencer completed 30 marathons in 30 days for charity. Trekking across the Arabian desert, the reality star managed to achieve the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons completed on sand.

Vogue later praised her husband for his incredible achievement, writing on Instagram at the time: “Impossible to many (especially me) but I always knew he would do it… well done Spenno."