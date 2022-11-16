Spectacular glass mansion is now the must-visit destination for Christmas this year

The build has started on THE most spectacular venue for a Christmas event in Ireland. For the very first time, Royal Hospital Kilmainham Courtyard is being transformed to house a glistening glass pavilion to create “Christmas in the Courtyard 2022”.

Prepare for a Christmas party this year like no other, as Christmas in the Courtyard launches this winter for the first time, with the promoters planning for this to be a major annual experience moving forward.

Set in a 1600m2 all-glass pavilion, this is Dublin’s first opportunity to experience this magnificent structure when it is built in the heart of the historic Royal Hospital Kilmainham courtyard, allowing guests to enjoy one of Dublin’s finest settings like never before.

The dazzling festive event promises to be both a fine dining experience, set within the most remarkable backdrop, while also ensuring to bring the level of fun and festive joy you want for your annual Christmas party with friends, family or colleagues.

This one-of-a-kind event has been co-founded by Fergus Farragher of Distinction Events, and well-known Irish events Guru Avril Bannerton. Speaking about its arrival Avril Bannerton said:

“We are so delighted to introduce this incredibly unique Christmas experience to Dublin. The experience is an innovative and bespoke concept which is so different to the usual Christmas party vibe.”

“We have worked so hard to ensure this event will be equal parts remarkably beautiful and sophisticated, as much as it will be super fun and festive. The art of dining six-course sit down dinner will be provided by renowned Michelin starred chef Dani Barry, with wine pairings by expert sommelier Brigid O’Hora before the real fun begins with iconic live acts such as The Victory Dolls, The Runaways and Springbreak. Guests will literally get to dance the night away under the stars.”

As you arrive at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, and into its historic courtyard, the magical glass pavilion awaits. Lit from within and starlit from above, guests will immediately be consumed with the festive spirit upon arrival. The state-of-the-art glass Orangery will be decorated to palatial standards, including gorgeous garlands, twinkling lights and towering Christmas trees.

Avril Bannerton, the events powerhouse who introduced Taste of Dublin to Ireland, states:

“You will be greeted with champagne and spiced apple cider upon arrival, as the magical Christmas setting sparkles all around you. We will set the party mood right from the beginning with the lively tempo of bands The Victory Dolls and The Runaways, before a Christmas dinner like you’ve never tasted”.

“The Art of Dining, six-course dining experience will celebrate the best of Irish produce, including Goatsbridge Trout, fresh Irish vegetables and a Christmas Pudding Nitrogen Ice Cream. Each course has been meticulously paired with fine wines selected by one of Ireland’s foremost sommeliers, Brigid O’Hora.”

“As diners enjoy this epic Christmas feast, they will be entertained by our resident piano man, playing all of your favourite festive classics.”

The grand courtyard of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham will be your backdrop through the floor-to-ceiling glass, with its timeless cobbled courtyard, stone-cut cloisters, the historic clock tower and beautiful Juliet balconies, truly offering one of the most unique settings in Ireland. Notable for many private gatherings over the years, from U.S. Presidents to the British Royal Family.

Speaking of this event, Gale Scanlon, Head of Operations at IMMA (Irish Museum of Modern Art) said:

“Set against the unique backdrop of our historic courtyard, we at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham are delighted to host Christmas in the Courtyard in partnership with Avril Bannerton and Distinction Events. As a venue we have an impressive record of hosting thrilling, bespoke events and we are known for our exceptional customer service. We look forward to welcoming patrons back for what promises to be a spectacular festive celebration.”

Avril Bannerton continues:

“Our heated glass mansion sits in the centre of this renowned space. Standing at a height of 7.5 metres, 45m in width, and made up of 500 individual glass panels, the structure was previously used as a feature for the Adare Manor Pro-Am and similarly for Rory McIlroy’s wedding. The structure will take 18,000 man-hours to construct and decorate by hand, as it is put together, piece by piece.”

An abundance of festive fun, fine dining and fantastic entertainment for everyone. This magical Christmas party experience runs from November 24th until December 18th. Let the garlands and ribbons, twinkling lights and towering Christmas trees in the glistening glass pavilion transport you to the most magical, dreamy Christmas setting, under beautiful starry skies. Premium dates for corporate, large and small group bookings are available, with prices from €45.00 per person for a truly spectacular treat this Christmas.

See ChristmasintheCourtyard.ie to purchase tickets and for more information. Michelin Starred Chef Dani Barry will be supported at each event by Fitzers Catering.