Sorted! These 5 great films are on the telly this weekend

It’s finally the weekend, and we’re in the mood to watch some films! However, sometimes the sheer volume of choice can make it difficult to make a decision. Rom-com or drama? Thriller or action? There’s just too many to choose from.

If you’re struggling to narrow down your choices, then let us do it for you! Here are our top 5 picks from all of the films that are on the telly this weekend:

Bridesmaids (Friday 10:45pm, ITV)

A classic comedy with an amazing ensemble cast! Kristen Wiig stars as Annie, an unemployed chef who is asked to be maid of honour by her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph). However, jealousy starts to rear its ugly (and hilarious) head when Lillian’s new friend (Rose Byrne) starts to take over Annie's duties.

21 Bridges (Friday 9pm, Virgin Media One)

Starring the late Chadwick Boseman, this gripping tale follows NYPD detective Andre Davis, who is on the hunt for two notorious cop killers which causes Manhattan to go under lockdown. As he continues his search, Andre begins to uncover a dark conspiracy within the police.

Look Who’s Talking (Saturday 7pm, Comedy Central)

This 1989 rom-com stars Kirstie Alley as Mollie, a pregnant woman who gets dumped by her boyfriend and subsequently sets out on a journey to find a surrogate father for her son, Mikey. While Mikey (voiced by Bruce Willis) is convinced that taxi driver James (John Travolta) is the perfect dad for him, Mollie isn’t so sure…

The Martian (Saturday 10pm, Channel 4)

Matt Damon plays Mark, an astronaut who gets stranded on planet Mars when his fellow crew members leave him behind, after they wrongly presume that he was killed in a storm. The Martian follows Mark’s battle to survive, and the lengths he goes to to find his way back home.

Little Women (Sunday 6:20pm, E4)

Greta Gerwig’s re-telling of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel! Little Women recounts the tale of the four March sisters – Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth – as they try to navigate their lives in 1860s Massachusetts, and discover who they truly are.