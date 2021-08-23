‘Sorely missed’: Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died at age 92

It’s a sad day for Gogglebox fans as one of the beloved cast members, Mary Cook has passed away at the grand age of 92.

Mary was regularly seen on the popular channel four show sat beside her good pal Marina as the two often shared wise cracks and commentary while reacting to the telly.

Sharing the harrowing news on social media today, Gogglebox released a statement which read, “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.”

We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/xvrlC0gmVE — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 23, 2021

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

“Bristolians Mary & Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago and had been friends ever since. They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.”

“Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew,” the statement concluded.

Since sharing this sad news, many Gogglebox fans have taken to social media to offer their condolences and reminisce about their favourite memories of Mary throughout her years on the show.

So sad to hear Mary Cook from Gogglebox has passed away. An absolute TV icon and a national treasure as far as I’m concerned – constant telly gold. Won’t be the same without her. pic.twitter.com/9ltIGJss6R — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) August 23, 2021

“RIP Mary, you were a pleasure to watch. You will be missed, sending lots of loe to Marina and your family #Gogglebox,” one viewer wrote.

“So sad to hear Mary Cook from Gogglebox has passed away. An absolute TV icon and a national treasure as far as I’m concerned – constant telly gold. Won’t be the same without her,” another Tweeted.

“RIP Mary. One of #Bristol’s finest. You were a little, naughty ray of sunshine on #Gogglebox lots of love to everyone lucky enough to have known her,” gushed Broadchurch actor Joe Sims.