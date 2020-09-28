Sophie Turner shares unseen pregnancy photos for the first time

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl they uniquely named Willa, back in July.

Preferring to keep their family life quite private from the public, the couple have shared little to no information or photos about their new addition. However, The Game of Thrones actress has now shared a series of throwback images, showing off her glowing baby bump for the very first time.

In the first photo, Sophie is enjoying a day by the pool with her adorable dog, in a bikini showing off her bare bump. In the second image, Sophie is wearing a pink and white pyjama set, and her husband Joe is lovingly cradling her growing stomach.

In the third image, Sophie is back by the pool, in her bikini, proudly showing off her pregnant figure, grinning widely ahead of Willa’s birth.

Sophie gave all three images the same caption, a simple emoji combination of the pregnant woman emoji, the two hearts emoji and the sun emoji.

Taking their new role as parents very seriously, the couple have kept their little girl away from the spotlight and paparazzi as much as possible. At the time of Willa’s birth, a representative told Entertainment Tonight, “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.”

“With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl,” the source added.