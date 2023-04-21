Sophie Hinchliffe shares news of sad animal loss on Hinch Farm

Mrs Hinch has announced a heartbreaking animal loss on Hinch Farm.

The cleaning guru, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, is well known for rescuing animals. As well as being the proud owner of a cocker spaniel named Henry, the 33-year-old also keeps alpacas and chickens at her home.

However, earlier today, Sophie shared the sad news that she and her family have tragically lost one of their pets.

“I feel so sad and shed tears,” she began her lengthy statement to her 4.7M Instagram followers. “We noticed recently that one of our chickens, Pam, hadn’t been as interested in joining in with Peggy or Pat, as she once was.”

Sophie went on to explain that the chicken wasn’t leaving her nesting box, but was otherwise acting normal. “I decided to keep a close eye on her. I’m so sad to say that she suddenly passed away,” she admitted.

The mum-of-two continued by explaining how much her pets mean to her. “I know this may sound so silly because to some she’s ‘just a chicken’, but we rescued Peggy, Pat and Pam when they were weak, had hardly any feathers and were going to be slaughtered,” she recalled.

The influencer also noted how much her two sons – Ronnie (3) and Lennie (1) – care for the animals. “We look after them and love them as our pets. So yes, I’ve been very upset, especially for the boys who love to run over to their coop every morning and open the hatch, counting them as they walk down their little steps 1 by 1. I feel so sad,” she wrote.

“Obviously when you rescue any animal, whilst it’s a beautiful and rewarding thing to do, it also comes with risks,” Sophie continued, explaining that there’s often little information known about the pet.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe Instagram

“We did that. And I will continue to do so by rescuing more hens this year. I know I need to toughen up because it’s inevitable this will happen again,” she confessed, before writing one final message to Pam.

“You will be missed… my little featheree xx,” she signed off.