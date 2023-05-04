Sophie Habboo reveals which stars will attend her Spanish wedding

Sophie Habboo has revealed which celebrity pals will be attending her second wedding ceremony in Spain.

Sophie and her hubby Jamie Laing have already officially tied the knot during an intimate registry office ceremony in Chelsea in April.

The Made in Chelsea stars will be celebrating their larger ceremony later this month in Seville and while speaking to MailOnline, Sophie has shared her guest list.

Revealing there will be 200 guests in attendance, Habboo explained that her ex-boyfriend, Sam Thompson, will be going with his Love Island star girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Sophie and Sam dated during the filming of Made in Chelsea but when she fell for Sam's friend Jamie, his friendship with Jamie took a hit before they eventually became pals again months later.

“Sam Thompson is coming with Zara. I don't even think about it… obviously he's really close with Jamie and I don't really… definitely that was a long time ago in the past… thankfully he's the only ex coming! I don't think any of Jamie's are”.

“Sam will be there and we're going to be surrounded by our best friends and we can't wait”.

After a “silly error” that saw Jamie’s best friend Spencer Matthews not getting invited to their Chelsea wedding ceremony, Sophie said that he will be attending their second one. “Well, Spencer is the MC at our wedding in Spain, so he's front and centre”.

Sharing more of the guest list, the 29-year-old revealed, “Millie Mackintosh is coming, Caggie Dunlop, Jack Whitehall, Ruby Adler, Liv Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Lottie Moss, Alex Mytton, Proudlock, the whole crew!”.

The reality TV star also delved into organising her and Jamie’s big day. “It's a three-day event and we have a pool party on the second day. It has been a lot to organise… bloody hell”.

“It's all coming together now. The seating plan was signed off yesterday, which was hellish to do when you have 200 wedding guests”.