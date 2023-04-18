Spencer Matthews breaks silence on Jamie Laing wedding absence

Spencer Matthews has finally explained why he missed his best friend’s wedding, and the miscommunication behind it.

Spencer’s Made In Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing married Sophie Habboo on Friday at a registry office in London.

Although the newlyweds have made it clear in the past that they will be celebrating a second wedding in Marbella soon, fans were still shocked to discover that best man Spencer wasn’t there to see Jamie tie the knot.

However, he has now explained the backstory behind his absence!

On a recent episode of his podcast Spencer & Vogue, which was released today, the 34-year-old and his wife Vogue Williams detailed that they were on a family holiday at the time with their three children – Theodore (4), Gigi (2) and Otto (1).

However, Spencer then went on to reveal that he has been receiving hate for not attending the ceremony. “I’m being absolutely hammed for ‘snubbing’ my best friend’s wedding to go on holiday… I’m not here to b**ch about my best friend but there’s been some serious miscommunication from him,” he admitted.

The dad-of-three recalled a conversation he had with Jamie a few days before the ceremony, in which he was reassured that it would be a “small family thing”.

“I get home from Portugal and there is an article saying I’ve snubbed his wedding and in the pictures, he’s surrounded by groomsmen and his mates and quite frankly, I’m like ‘What the f**k is happening here?'” Spencer vented.

The reality star went on to admit that he was “quite pissed off” about his snub, and he contacted Jamie for an explanation.

“He just said that the day wasn’t supposed to be what it turned out to be. That there was never supposed to be groomsmen and bridesmaids there, but they decided to make more of a thing of it and I was away so it just didn’t cross his mind to call me,” Spencer said.

Credit: Jamie Laing/Sophie Habboo Instagram

The former MIC star insisted to Jamie that he didn’t “make the right call”, but has now reassured fans that there is no bad blood between them.

“I love Jamie and Sophie and we’re very close friends. Jamie has been profusely apologising that this was just a huge misunderstanding and a big mistake. And we just wanted to set the record straight,” Spencer concluded.