Son appears in court after being charged with mother’s murder

A 38-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of his mother.

Nigel Canavan, who is a resident of Crossmolina in County Mayo, has been charged with the murder of his mother, Angela Canavan.

The mother-of-two, who was in her late 50s, was found dead at her home in Sligo on May 1 of last year.

At 4.10pm yesterday afternoon, Mr Canavan was arrested, charged and cautioned by Gardaí at his home in Crossmolina. He was later brought to Sligo Garda Station, where he was formally charged with his mother’s murder.

Then, earlier this morning, Mr Canavan was subsequently brought before Judge Michael Connellan at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

During the hearing, the court was told that when Mr Canavan was cautioned over the charges, he replied with the words: “Not guilty.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions has ruled that the accused will be tried at the Central Criminal Court at a later date.

For now, Mr Canavan has been remanded in custody at Castlerea Prison. He will appear in court for a second time later this week, as he is to be brought in via video link on Thursday.

Mother-of-two Angela Canavan was originally from Mayo, but she had been living alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town for several years before her death.

Angela’s body was found at her home at around 8.30pm on May 1.