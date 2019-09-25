Something for the weekend: You need to check out this art exhibition

This weekend, artist Kady Berry will host her first solo exhibition ‘Hot Messes’ in Dublin at the beautiful light filled space at Studio 10 in the heart of the city.

'Hot Messes' are appealing for a number of reasons, most notably because they are unexpected, capricious and agonizingly provocative. In addition, numerous contingent factors make duplication rare and continual repetition virtually impossible.

Kady Berry is an Irish artist based in Cork city. She studied fashion design at the Mallow College of Design and Tailoring where she was awarded Design Student of the Year.

Coming from a background in fashion is what influences her work to this day. The texture, layering and detail that once influenced her designs are now at the core of each carefully considered piece.

In her latest series of paintings, Kady moves from paper to panels allowing the viewer to fully appreciate the medium of encaustic. Through the medium of encaustic she has found a way of combining the elements of what she loves and translates them in to her vibrant, abstract paintings. Working with encaustic, a wax based paint, she begins the drafting process. Layer upon layer is constructed, within each of which are thoughtfully placed details. By applying heat to the wax, textures emerge and as the layers build, colours and patterns form, resulting in a vibrant, tactile paintings.

'Hot Messes' An Exhibition by Kady Berry will open Friday September 27 and will open to the public on Saturday 28 10am-5pm and Sunday 29 1pm-5pm

Prices from €180- €2765