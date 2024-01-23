Sofia Vergara details why she chose to divorce Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara has explained the main cause of her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

In July of last year, the Modern Family actress and True Blood star announced that they had chosen to separate after seven years of marriage.

Now, several months on from confirming her split, Sofia has decided to open up about the biggest reason behind her divorce.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El País, the 51-year-old was asked how her personal life is going.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she admitted.

"I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” Sofia confessed further.

Sofia, who co-parents her only child Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, went on to explain that she wants to focus on the next phase of her life.

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children,” she detailed.

Reflecting on her age, the Griselda star concluded: "I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

On July 17, Sofia and Joe released a joint statement to confirm their separation.

In a message to Page Six, the former couple wrote: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives”.

Sofia and Joe first met in 2014, and started to date soon afterwards. In November 2015, the pair tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.