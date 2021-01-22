Bernie Sanders reacts to his viral mittens meme

American politician Bernie Sanders took the internet by storm this week when he inadvertently became a viral meme.

After the Joe Biden inauguration took place this Wednesday, a photo of Bernie attending the ceremony started to circulate across social media. In the photo, the 79-year-old man is sitting cross-legged, wearing a big jacket, mask and the most adorable knitted mittens.

People have since started photoshopping the image of Bernie so that he appears in various settings, movie backdrops and in front of different famous landmarks around the world.

Someone posted this in the Twilight Shitposting group I’m in on FB & I’m dead pic.twitter.com/WlundQNQn6 — Sarah (@TheCleverReader) January 21, 2021

Everyone has been getting in on the action, from celebrities to big brands.

Appearing on the Late Night With Seth Meyers, Sanders laughed, saying, “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.”

Giving the lady who made him the mittens a sweet shoutout, Bernie explained, “What was really nice Seth is the woman who made the mittens … she is a schoolteacher [and] is a very very nice person. And she's been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens.”

However, when it comes to that illusive manilla envelope Bernie was carrying which had everyone pondering the contents of, Bernie assured us that it was “top secret”.