Soap star Lucy Fallon reveals baby boy’s adorable name

Lucy Fallon has announced her newborn son’s name and shared how she and her boyfriend Ryan made their decision on the lovely moniker.

The Coronation Street star is best known for her time as Bethany Platt on the ITV soap between 2015 and 2020.

After welcoming her baby boy into the world on January 30, Lucy spoke to OK! about her labour and the couple's decision on their tot's name.

The 27-year-old revealed her son is named Sonny Jude and explained that there is no particular meaning behind the name. The couple ended up choosing Sonny Jude because it was one of the few names they could both agree on.

“I kept adding names to a list. I liked a lot of names that Ryan didn’t. Some were a bit out there, like ‘Fox’”.

Ryan laughed as he said there was “no chance” his son would have a quirky name because, “He’d get ribbed non-stop! But as the pregnancy progressed, we were calling him Sonny”.

Lucy then revealed she was waiting a “long time” for Sonny as she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year due to a molar pregnancy, which is when the foetus doesn’t develop as it should.

“It’s been a roller-coaster of high and low moments, with lots of tears along the way. When Sonny was finally born, we were both sobbing, but happy tears”.

On January 29, the soap actress went to hospital for an induction. “I was having tiny contractions during the day. Ryan wasn’t allowed to stay after 9pm. At midnight, my waters broke, and then my contractions started getting quite painful”.

“Ryan came back to the hospital at 5.30am. By then, I was 3cm dilated and was moved to the delivery suite. I was on gas and air for ages but that didn’t work, I was being sick. It was horrible. I was making a lot of noise!”.

She continued, “At 10am, I had an epidural and was put on a hormone drip to make my contractions stronger. By 2pm, I was fully dilated, and I started pushing at 4pm”.

“I was pushing for an hour and a half but, between contractions, his head was going back in. The consultant said I had three options – ventouse (vacuum cup), forceps or Caesarean”.

“Having the ventouse is classed as an assisted birth, so we headed into surgery around 6pm, and he was born at 6.34pm, weighing 7lb 4oz. He had a bit of a cone head for a few days, but he’s fine now.”

When talking about recovering after having given birth, Lucy explained, “The few days after the birth were the hardest – you’re looking after a baby but you’re also in loads of pain.”

“It feels so long ago now. We can’t really remember life before Sonny. It feels like a blur”.